EX-LOVERS IN COMPETITION?: Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with Chinese model Moka Fang on Monday.

Coincidentally, the Hong Kong singer-actor's former girlfriend, Chinese model-actress Lynn Xiong, marked her twin daughters' birthday on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Fang, 34, posted on Weibo previously unreleased photos (left) of her wedding with Kwok, tagging the "Heavenly King".

She wrote: "I still feel so romantic (and happy) looking at these photos every time. I am grateful to have you and happy fifth anniversary."

Kwok, 56, reshared the post about 10 minutes later, writing: "I wish my dear wife happiness every day."

The photos show the couple waiting outside the ballroom and on stage preparing to deliver a speech. Kwok is seen kissing Fang's hand in one photo.

Meanwhile, Xiong posted several photos of her and her husband, businessman Ken Kwok, celebrating the fourth birthday of their twins Kaylor and Lyvia.

The 41-year-old, also known as Lynn Hung, wrote: "My babies have turned four in the blink of an eye. I hope you can continue to love each other and stay healthy."

She dated Aaron Kwok for seven years before they broke up in 2013. She married Ken Kwok, the brother of Hong Kong actress Kenix Kwok, in October 2016 and gave birth in April 2018.

Aaron Kwok married Fang in April 2017. They have two daughters too - Chantelle, four, and Charlotte, who turned three this month.

This is not the first time Xiong's social media posts come on the heels of her ex-boyfriend's.

In December 2015, the singer-actor posted a photo of his and Fang's hands clasped together to announce they were a couple.

The next day, Xiong posted a photo of two pairs of shoes belonging to her and Ken Kwok.

In April 2019, Aaron Kwok announced the birth of his second daughter. The next day, Xiong posted photos of her daughters as they turned one year old.

Xiong has dismissed claims that she is trying to "compete" with her former beau in displays of who is happier. She told the Hong Kong media in July last year that her agency had asked her to post photos on special days like her children's birthday.