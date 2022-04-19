EASTER WITH A BOUNCE: Over the Easter weekend, Hollywood stars celebrated with rabbit suits and colourful outfits.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, 57, posted two photos and a video of him and an unidentified person in bunny suits. He captioned his post: “Rebirth and Renewal.”

Model Chrissy Teigen, 36, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, shared well wishes on her Instagram account, with a photo of their daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, three, in cute pastel-hued outfits.

Comedienne-actress Mindy Kaling, 42, joined in the festivities and posted a photo of the back view of her with her two kids – Katherine, four, and Spencer, one. She wrote: “Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter. Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did.”

Meanwhile, singer Gwen Stefani’s husband, country star Blake Shelton, 45, donned a pink Easter bunny onesie, which included fluffy slippers with rabbit ears. Stefani, 52, shared a clip on Instagram, calling him the Easter Blakey, and a number of photos of her family’s celebrations on Instagram Stories.