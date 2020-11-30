A WOK OR A MUSICAL INSTRUMENT?: Nicholas Tse sings, acts and is a celebrity chef, but his latest role seems to be that of Ninja Turtle.

Late last Friday, the Hong Kong celebrity posted on Weibo two photos of himself carrying the Hang percussion instrument on his back in what was likely a hotel.

The actor, who has won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film The Stool Pigeon (2010), alluded to the instrument looking like a wok when he wrote: "The big chef carrying a wok in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

His followers had a field day cracking jokes, as some quipped that he was carrying a black pot on his back, referring to the Chinese idiom which means taking the blame for someone.

Some asked if the star, referred to as Chef Nic in his food travelogue shows, would be using the "wok" to cook, while others asked if he would cook and sing at the same time.

According to the Hong Kong media, Tse, who is one of the mentors on reality singing show Sing! China 2020, has performed using the Hang on the show.

The actor will be appearing in the new movie Raging Fire, which was directed by the late director Benny Chan. The police drama also stars Donnie Yen, Qin Lan and Ray Lui.

Tse, who is currently dating pop diva Faye Wong, is the former husband of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, with whom he has two sons.