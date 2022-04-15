On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

HE GOT SACKED, NOW HE’S A STAR: Marvel star Simu Liu is celebrating his 10-year anniversary of being laid off from  his job at Deloitte, one of the world’s  Big Four accounting firms.

Liu, 32, who had worked at the  Toronto office, shared a lengthy  post on social media on Tuesday. “Ten years ago to the day, I was led  into my managing partner’s office  at Deloitte and told that they were  terminating my employment  effective immediately,” he wrote,  adding that he was escorted to his  desk to pack up his belongings.

“It was so quiet, you could hear a  pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a  whisper of encouragement or even  looked in my direction. I fought  back tears of humiliation, grabbed  my things and never looked back.”

He added: “I thought my life was  over. I had wasted countless time  and money that my family had  invested in me. Years of schooling,  gifted programmes, trying to live up  to my parents’ expectations. It all  came crashing down in an instant.”

Born in Harbin, China, and raised  in Ontario, Canada, Liu opened up  about his struggles before he  became a star with Shang-Chi And  The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021).  A sequel to the blockbuster  superhero movie is in the works.

“I spent four of those years...  trying to figure out how to break into  the industry, struggling with credit  card debt and taking any job I could.”

These jobs famously included  stints as a model for stock photos,  which he had poked fun at after  they resurfaced in the wake of his  Hollywood success. He also had his  first big break in Canadian sitcom  Kim’s Convenience (2016 to 2021).

In his post, he thanked Deloitte  Toronto for firing him. “You did for me  what I never had the courage to do  myself; you destroyed a life that I was  building for someone else, so that I  could finally begin to build a life for  me.” 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top