BACK ON HER FEET: Freelance local actress and fitness trainer May Phua was back on her feet just four days after a major operation.

The 45-year-old said on social media on Tuesday that she had recently gone for a cholecystectomy - an operation to remove the gallbladder.

"Painkiller cocktails and bed rest have been my ritual every day since I came home from surgery," she wrote.

Phua, best known for her role as Xiaomei (Little Sister) in popular Channel 8 sitcom Don't Worry, Be Happy (1996 to 2002), said she had tried to walk and not lie in bed all the time after the operation.

"The past few days, honestly, haven't been easy," she wrote. "I couldn't move without hunching over, carrying my stomach as I take each step."

Two days after the operation, Phua started walking on the treadmill for 30 minutes, holding her stomach as she did so.

She said her body responded better four days after the operation.

"I'm able to squat and walk on the elliptical machine for 30 minutes without holding my belly," she wrote. "The swelling is still there, but my body seems to be responding. I'm very proud of this tough body."

She attributed the quick turnaround to her daily fitness sessions.

"Our body is our armour, do not take (it) for granted," she wrote. "Care for it, daily."