THIRD CHILD ON THE WAY: Hong Kong actress Linda Chung celebrated her 38th birthday last Saturday with a happy announcement - she is expecting her third child.   

The Canada-born actress and her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung, who is 13 years her senior, have a daughter, Kelly, five, and a son, Jared, three.

Chung and Leung got married in secret in 2015 after a whirlwind romance and now live in Vancouver.

"We are very happy to announce that we are expecting a little Tigger this year," she wrote on Instagram, referring to the Year of the Tiger according to the Chinese calendar.

The former TVB sweetheart, who left the Hong Kong broadcaster in 2018, most recently appeared on television in the TVB drama Kids' Lives Matter (2021), after a three-year hiatus.

"My heart and hands are now full. And, I'm really hungry," she added, tagging on the emojis for cake and doughnut.

Her celebrity pals, such as actress-singer Bernice Liu, actor Hoi Yeung and musician Pakho Chau, have sent her well wishes in the comment section.

