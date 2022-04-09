RARE APPEARANCE: Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has made a rare appearance on Instagram after joining a new label.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old posted a video of himself singing English singer Ed Sheeran's song The Joker And The Queen, with the caption: "I like this song lately. Nice."

A day earlier, Hui had shared a video of himself performing the song on the piano, although he was not seen.

It was announced last month that Hui had joined Universal Music after leaving Sun Entertainment Culture.

The singer's career has stalled since he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, 33, in 2019.

Hui, who is married to singer Sammi Cheng, 49, has previously attempted comebacks such as performing on music show Chill Club in June 2020 and acting in upcoming Taiwanese serial Mr Hito, about Taiwan's pop music industry.

He had last appeared on social media in April last year, when he posted a video of himself playing a song on the guitar.