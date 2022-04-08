On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

JAY CHOU'S HEALTH CONCERNS: Taiwanese singer Jay Chou caused his fans on Instagram much alarm yesterday afternoon when he posted a photo of his arm on an intravenous drip.

He did not reveal much in his short caption, which read: "Not sure if it was a panic attack or an issue with the heart, which caused breathing problems and numbness of the arm."

The 43-year-old father of two, who is expecting a third child with wife Hannah Quinlivan, then posed a question to his 7.1 million followers: "Any doctors here who can give me some advice?"

Within an hour of posting the photo, it had more than 72,000 likes and 3,500 concerned comments.

Among the well-wishers in the comment section were his celebrity pals, such as Singaporean singer JJ Lin and Taiwanese singer-actor Prince Chiu.

While Chou is known to suffer from ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that causes some bones in the spine to fuse, he has not commented further on this latest health scare.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top