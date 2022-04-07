SON YE-JIN SPOTTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA: South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has made her first appearance on social media since her star-studded wedding in Seoul with actor Hyun Bin on Thursday last week.

On Monday, her good friend Song Yoon-ah posted on Instagram photos of food - such as fried rice, pasta and a burger - she had prepared for her son, with the caption: "For you every day."

The 48-year-old actress, recently seen in the hit drama Show Window: The Queen's House (2021 to 2022), is married to actor Sol Kyung-gu, 54. The couple have a son, Seung-yoon, 11.

Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that Son, 40, had commented on the post, writing: "I want to eat the food made by sister."

As this was her first public comment since her highly anticipated wedding, it attracted a lot of attention and received more than 1,420 likes.

More than 140 fans also replied to the comment. Several wished her a happy marriage, while others asked if she could post more photos from her wedding.

Some fans also asked Song if she could share any photos since she was among the wedding guests.

Son's other good friends who attended the wedding included actresses Uhm Ji-won, Lee Min-jung and Gong Hyo-jin, who caught the bridal bouquet.

Gong's management agency confirmed to the media the next day that the 42-year-old is dating singer Kevin Oh, 31, although it did not say if marriage was on the cards.