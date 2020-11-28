ALICIA KEYS' BTS COVER IMPRESSES FANS: American singer Alicia Keys' soulful piano rendition of K-pop group BTS' song Life Goes On has earned the praise of the band and fans.

In a video she tweeted on Thursday, she says, "I bet you all didn't think I would play this one... tell me if you know it", before launching into a 50-second English cover of the chorus of the superstar group's latest single.

The group's Twitter handle retweeted her video with the caption: "Thank you... such a big honour." Fans on Twitter are flooding the artists' feeds, hoping for a collaboration.

BTS' video for Life Goes On, released on Nov 20, has already amassed more than 144 million views and is now the No. 1 trending video on YouTube in Singapore.

Earlier this week, they also became the first K-pop group to get a Grammy nomination - in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, for their hit single Dynamite.