HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY: Crazy Rich Asians (2018) star Henry Golding celebrated one year of fatherhood with an adorable photo of him and his daughter, Lyla.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, the British-Malaysian actor, 35, and Lyla are pictured all smiles, with the toddler showing off her baby teeth.

Golding wrote in the caption: “Here’s to (turning) one year old, kiddo.”

His Crazy Rich Asians co-star Ken Jeong showed his support in the comments with a series of heart emojis, while director Paul Feig – who helmed hits such as Bridesmaids (2011) and directed Golding in 2019 romantic comedy Last Christmas – said: “My heart just exploded.”

Lyla and Golding’s wife, Taiwanese fitness guru Liv Lo, 36, make frequent appearances on his Instagram account in family snaps.

These are often accompanied by captions from the actor such as “My forever-tines” on a Feb 15 Valentine’s Day post of Lo and Lyla hanging out on what appears to be a California beach boardwalk.

The couple moved to Los Angeles in early 2020.

Golding and Lo married in August 2016 and welcomed Lyla, their first child, on March 31 last year.

Sarawak-born Golding told American TV news programme Good Morning America in an interview in June last year that fatherhood was “life-changing”.

He said: “It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to focus on what really matters in life.”