SUCCESSFUL PROPOSAL: Former child actor Hao Shao-wen has confirmed that he is planning to get married soon.

Last Friday, a netizen wrote on Weibo that the Taiwanese actor had successfully proposed to his girlfriend, and posted a photo showing him kneeling in front of a woman and another photo of them smiling at each other.

Some fans were sceptical of the post as it was April Fool's Day, but Hao wrote in Chinese on Weibo last Friday afternoon: "Dear classmates, I succeeded in my proposal yesterday and will be a family man soon.

"We will live our lives well and hope it will be the same for you. And don't bully my wife." Hao, 32, also posted photos of him hugging and kissing his fiancee after the proposal, adding in the comment section that she is "just an ordinary person living her life".

Hao rose to prominence after starring as a young monk in the 1994 comedy movie Shaolin Popey II: Messy Temple with another child actor, Shi Xiaolong, and late Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat.

More recently, Hao was in the hit Taiwanese film You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011), playing one of the friends of the lead character played by actor Kai Ko.

Hao's manager in Taiwan told Taiwan's Apple Daily that Hao's fiancee is Chinese make-up artist Lin Ningrui, who is two years younger than him.

He added that they got to know each other through filming and have dated for close to two years.

The manager said Hao is living in Hangzhou city in China and has been focusing on his career in the country in recent years.

He added that Hao will soon be filming a period drama in Jiangxi province and hopes to return to Taiwan when the pandemic eases.