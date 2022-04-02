DERRICK HOH A DADDY-TO-BE: Singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh continued his tradition of sharing good news on April 1, when he announced on social media yesterday that he and his wife will become parents soon.

The 36-year-old, who was third in the men's category in reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, wrote: "It's happening. We are expecting. I'm gonna be a daddy to a human."

In a photo accompanying the post, Hoh and his wife are seen kissing their dog Uni, with the words "Baby Hoh" behind them.

There are white shoes and socks on the table, with a picture of the baby's ultrasound and the words, "Promoted to big sister".

"Big sister" refers to Uni, who was seen in another photo with the footwear and ultrasound picture.

He was congratulated by several of his celebrity pals, including fellow Project SuperStar alumni Hong Junyang, Carrie Yeo and Alfred Sim.

Hoh had announced on social media on April Fool's Day in 2020 that he was married, disclosing that he had tied the knot on Feb 22 that year. He added that he wrote the song, I Found You, for the proposal in late 2019. Hoh, who has not revealed his wife's identity to protect her privacy, said in a press release that they had decided to try for a baby late last year. She is now three months pregnant.

On the upcoming addition to their family, he said: "We are very excited, of course. There will be so much to do in the next few months, like building our nursery, shopping for baby stuff. It's just extremely fun planning for parenthood."