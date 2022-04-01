HYUN BIN AND SON YE-JIN TIE THE KNOT: South Korean A-listers and power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin released wedding photos ahead of their nuptials, which were held yesterday afternoon.

The photos were released via Hyun's agency Vast Entertainment on its official Instagram account.

In the two photos, the couple can be seen wearing different sets of outfits.

In the first, they are all smiles while holding hands in front of a flower arch. Hyun, 39, is in a relaxed white suit without a tie, while Son, 40, is in an off-shoulder wedding dress with flowers in her hair.

In the second, he dons a more formal get-up while she is in a sleeveless embellished gown with a square-cut neckline.

According to the caption, the couple tied the knot yesterday in a private ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns.

According to South Korean news reports, the wedding was held at the luxurious Grand Walkerhill Seoul hotel in eastern Seoul with the couple's parents, relatives and friends in attendance.

Details of the wedding were largely kept under wraps, but actor Jang Dong-gun, who is a close friend of Hyun, reportedly delivered a congratulatory speech. Singer Gummy also reportedly performed for the couple.

Hyun and Son, who played lovers in the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), were confirmed to be dating last year and announced their engagement in February this year.

They had also acted together in the crime-thriller movie, The Negotiation (2018).