NADOW LIN'S FACEBOOK PAGE UPDATED: The Facebook page of Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin, who had an operation for a cerebral haemorrhage in January, has been updated for the first time in more than two months.

On Tuesday, his agency shared a 30-second trailer of The Funeral, in which the 41-year-old talks about his role in his first horror film. Scheduled for release in Taiwan tomorrow, The Funeral also stars singer Selina Jen of girl group S.H.E.

Known for co-hosting variety shows such as Super Taste (2007 to present) and 3 Kingdoms (2016 to present), Lin won Best Supporting Actor for the movie Classmates Minus at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.

Even though Lin did not create the Facebook post himself, many fans left comments to wish him a speedy recovery and express hopes for his healthy return.

His Facebook page had not been updated since Jan 25, when his agency said in a statement that he had gone for emergency brain surgery after having a headache on Jan 24. There were rumours on March 14 that he had been discharged from hospital, but those were refuted by Lin's uncle, New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih, who said he was still in hospital.

On the same day, Lin's girlfriend, TV personality Sherry Chen, posted a photo of them holding hands. She had earlier told the media that Lin was able to get out of bed to walk and eat, and added that she had been accompanying him during his rehabilitation.