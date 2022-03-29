FIRST LOOK AT CHILING LIN THE MUM: Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has posted a photo of herself for the first time since announcing that she had become a mother earlier this year.

The 47-year-old posted the photo on Facebook on Sunday and wrote in Chinese: “Good afternoon. The source of energy every day.”

In the photo, she was holding a cup and promoting the chicken essence brand which she endorses.

Her post has drawn more than 600 comments. Lin, who is married to 40-year-old Japanese actor Akira, surprised her fans on Jan 31 with her announcement on social media that her “little angel” had arrived.

She had previously stoked pregnancy rumours with her posts on social media when she turned 47 in November, but did not confirm them.

This led to speculation that her son was born through surrogacy, but Akira addressed this indirectly in an online interview last month when he said she did not give up on having a baby

He added that she has been drinking chicken soup since their son was born, which the Taiwanese media has taken as a sign that she had given birth.

Akira, who is from J-pop boy band Exile, also shared his joy of being a father in the interview, saying he would work harder to provide for his family.

Lin, who acted in movies such as historical war epic Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and romantic drama Say Yes (2013), has shifted her focus to her family since her marriage in June 2019. She has cut down on her work assignments and made only occasional public appearances.