IN THE BUFF:Proving yet again that age is but a number, American singer Jennifer Lopez, 51, bared all for the cover art of her new song In The Morning.

Wearing nothing but her engagement ring - courtesy of her 45-year-old fiance Alex Rodriguez - Lopez is pictured in the nude, showing off her fit physique. The post shared on her Instagram account yesterday has garnered more than 5.5 million "likes". The new single is set to be released today.

At the American Music Awards ceremony, held on Monday at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Lopez delivered a racy performance alongside Colombian heart-throb Maluma.

The duo, who are co-stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, sang their new songs Pa' Ti and Lonely.

Last week, the star revealed in a post that she will be launching a skincare line called JLo Beauty in January next year.