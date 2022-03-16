MUM NO LONGER MAD WITH BARBIE HSU'S MARRIAGE, SAYS DEE HSU: In her first public appearance since her elder sister Barbie Hsu got hitched, Taiwanese host Dee Hsu told reporters that her mother has come to terms with the sudden marriage.

"My mother, my two sisters and I are extremely close. Of course, she has concerns as our mother, but she loves her daughter, so there's no way she can stay mad at her for long," said the 43-year-old at a charity sale event on Tuesday.

Barbie Hsu, 45, announced her marriage to 52-year-old South Korean musician DJ Koo, or Koo Jun-yup of dance music duo Clon, a week ago. They had dated about 20 years ago and reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in November last year.

Her mother was rumoured to be upset by the news. She posted a picture of roosters pecking at each other on Facebook, with the caption: "Don't snatch my children away."

But Dee Hsu said her mother was beginning to accept her new son-in-law. "She called me to say she saw clips of Clon appearing on old variety programmes and said Koo was really good-looking then."

The interview, live-streamed on Taiwanese media Star ETToday's YouTube page, attracted plenty of comments in Korean as well.

Asked about her reaction to the nuptials, Hsu said she gasped when she learnt of it.

"I was like, 'How could this be?' I've seen the entire trajectory of my sister's life, so I know how deeply in love the two of them were back then. I never would have imagined that after her divorce, someone she loved so much in the past would court her once more."

Hsu also shared tidbits about Koo's quarantine in Taiwan. She said fans of Clon in Taiwan have been sending food to their "oppa" (big brother in Korean), making it hard for him to keep in shape.

The self-professed fan of South Korean entertainment asked Koo if he knew popular actors such as Lee Jong-suk and Jang Hyuk.

Alas, he did not.She added: "I was hoping if we ever travel to South Korea, maybe he can gather some of his celebrity friends and we can all be friends."