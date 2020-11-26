SHARING GOLDEN HORSE ACCOLADE:Home-grown songwriter Tan Boon Wah (above, right) has heaped praise on actor Edward Chen (above, left), star of the Taiwanese gay-themed romance movie Your Name Engraved Herein.

Tan, 44, won the Golden Horse Award for Best Original Film Song last Saturday for Your Name Engraved Herein's eponymous theme song.

He shared the accolade with two other songwriters and also the performers of the song, Chen and pop singer Crowd Lu.

Chen, 24, was also nominated for Best New Performer, but lost to Chen Yan-fei for her role in The Silent Forest.

Tan posted on Instagram about Chen: "I believe you're our future star. I have seen your efforts over the past few days and I'm very touched. You're sincere, hardworking and humble.

"Even when you're tired or disappointed, you warm everyone around you with your bright smile and your hugs."

He added that while the film is not showing in cinemas in Singapore, it will soon be streaming on Netflix. Your Name Engraved Herein is slated to premiere on the streaming service worldwide on Dec 23.