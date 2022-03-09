REFLECTIONS ON WOMANHOOD: Several local celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts on International Women's Day yesterday.

Actress Chen Xiuhuan (right) wrote: "A woman has many roles to play in life - daughter, wife, daughter-in-law, mother and employee. Every role is not easy.

"You can love your home very much and dedicate yourself to it unreservedly, but please set aside some energy and love for yourself. Wishing everyone a happy Women's Day."

The 56-year-old is married to businessman Fred Tsai, and they have three daughters.

Actress Sora Ma (above), 38, wrote: "In the past, a woman fought hard for equal rights not because she wanted to prove that she was stronger than men, but because she hoped to get fair treatment and the right to make choices based on her capabilities.

"The roles played by women in contemporary society have become more diverse as they try to counter the stereotypes of independent women from previous generations. No matter what her choices are, she should be respected, and not be sidelined or marginalised.

"Let us challenge the bias, #breakthebias, and create a more peaceful world."

Actress Aileen Tan, currently appearing in the drama series I Want To Be A Towkay, marked the day with photos taken with several of her celebrity pals, including actresses Zoe Tay and Pan Lingling, as well as former actresses Cherie Lim and Jaslyn Theen, also known as Tang Miaoling.

Actor Cavin Soh took the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife, entrepreneur Serena Yeo.

He wrote: "Being a woman itself is a superpower. Happy Women's Day to the superhero in my life."