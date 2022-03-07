AIR-CON FILTER OR SEAWEED?:Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou has puzzled his fans with his post on social media late last Friday.

He wrote in the caption: "Time to display it after keeping it for a while."

As the singer did not elaborate further, fans were left wondering what the item featured with the post was, with some asking if it was seaweed or a maze.

A netizen joked: "Did you remove the air-condition filter for a wash?"

Another quoted lyrics from his 2001 song, Love Before BC: "More than 3,700 years have passed since it was carved on the black basalt."

But one of his fans may have hit on the answer as he said the painting was by American conceptual artist Glenn Ligon, who is noted as one of the originators of the term "post-blackness".

Chou, 43, is known as an art collector, with several of his pieces coming from famous artists.

He and his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, 28, announced in January that they are expecting a third child.

They have been married since 2015 and have two children - daughter Hathaway, six, and son Jaylen Romeo, four.