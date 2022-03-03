On social media

HONG KONG STARS FIGHTING COVID-19: Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan may be in China right now, but his heart still remains with Hong Kong, which is battling a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. 

In photos posted by a fan account on Tuesday, the 67-year-old actor was seen helping to move cartons of medical supplies to be sent to Hong Kong. 

The caption read: ''Jackie Chan was at SkyPro in Xiamen to personally move the medical supplies donated to Hong Kong.'' 

SkyPro is a medical supplies company. 

The post was hashtagged #JiaYouHongKong, with ''jiayou'' meaning ''keep going'' in Chinese. 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo's charity foundation has donated a third batch of 5,000 antigen rapid test (ART) kits. 

The foundation made two previous donations, totalling 8,000 ART kits, to charity and welfare organisations. 

Hong Kong singer-actor Alex Fong also wrote on social media on Tuesday that he is donating 5,000 ART kits to the needy under the name of the non-governmental organisation he co-founded. 

