SO CLOSE YET SO FAR: Stuck in quarantine, Taiwanese actress Shu Qi has lost no time in trying to find out who the murderer is in Netflix drama Light The Night, starring her good friends Cheryl Yang and Ruby Lin.

Comprising three seasons, the hit series chronicles the lives of hostesses of a Japanese nightclub in Taipei in the 1980s.

A key character is murdered in the first season and the killer's identity is expected to be revealed in the third season, which will air on March 18.

Shu Qi flew to China for work and is now serving her quarantine at a hotel in Shanghai. The 45-year-old actress, whose real name is Lin Li-hui, was surprised to find Yang, 44, also serving quarantine in the hotel opposite hers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shu Qi wrote in Chinese: "What a coincidence. We did not discuss this beforehand, and I forgot that she was also here."

She posted a photo of Yang waving at her and continued: "It's nice to have a friend right across, even though it's so near yet so far."

She then took the chance to ask Yang about the murderer. Yang replied under Shu Qi's post: "This is really fate. Rest assured, I won't tell you who the murderer is."

She also posted on Facebook a photo of Shu Qi at the balcony of her hotel room and wrote: "We didn't make any prior arrangements to be at the same place at the same time. I was a little nervous before departure, but I jumped and shouted like a child after seeing my friend on the other side."

Her parting shot? "I still won't tell you who the murderer is, even though you are near me."

This prompted Shu Qi to quip: "Let's sever ties."

They have since changed the photos on their posts.

Shu Qi replaced hers with a poster of Light The Night, while Yang changed hers to that of a curtain covering the window of her hotel room.