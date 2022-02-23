CRUZ BECKHAM MAKES MAGAZINE COVER DEBUT: Cruz Beckham, whose parents are Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham and football legend David Beckham, has celebrated his 17th birthday with a cover on British periodical i-D Magazine.

On the cover of the publication's The Out Of Body Issue, the youngest Beckham son shows off a pink buzz cut and an impressive six-pack.

His mother dedicated three separate Instagram posts to sharing photographs from the magazine shoot, which was helmed by renowned fashion photographer Steven Klein.

In the pictures, Cruz is seen in various states of undress and even sports a set of gold teeth.

"Big first day as a 17-year-old," wrote his mother, 47. "So proud."

His father, 46, agreed, writing on his Instagram account that he was "such a proud dad".

Cruz celebrated his birthday on Sunday, an occasion also marked by both his parents on social media.

He seems to be following in his mother's footsteps, telling i-D Magazine about his ambitions of musical stardom. He has apparently been working with music producer Poo Bear, who has collaborated extensively with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

"We've just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together," said Cruz, adding that he is focusing on "just making the music I love".

In an Instagram video posted by i-D, he also spoke about his musical idols, making particular mention of 20-year-old American star Billie Eilish.

"I'm really into Billie Eilish. I love her music. I love her style and I'd love to take her on a date," he said.

"So Billie, you know where I'm at," he added with a mischievous grin.