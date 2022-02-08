KYLIE JENNER WELCOMES BABY NO. 2: American model and media personality Kylie Jenner (in a 2020 photo) on Sunday appeared to announce the birth of a baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply "2/2/22" and a blue heart.

Last year, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. They also have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian added to the post, "Mommy of two life", and Scott added a series of heart emojis.

United States media outlet E! News reported it had confirmed that Jenner gave birth to a baby boy, but did not cite any sources.

Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan made famous by the reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended its 15-year run in June last year.

She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

The television show launched the beauty and fashion empires of Jenner and her half-sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner's social media presence includes 308 million Instagram followers.

REUTERS