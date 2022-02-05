CELEBRITY OFFSPRING UNVEILED: Morton Cheung, the only child of Hong Kong celebrity couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen, has revealed his face in full on social media in a rare move.

The 15-year-old posted three photos on Instagram on Wednesday, the second day of Chinese New Year, with the caption "Chinese New Year" and emojis of a red envelope and a red heart.

He was seen with a face mask in the first photo, while his whole face could be seen in another, in which he posed with his mother on a motorcycle.

Julian Cheung and Yuen, both 50, have previously posted only their son's childhood photos or his back view, likely for privacy reasons. The teenager, meanwhile, usually posts photos with his face partially covered or masked up.

Morton was in the news in December after Chinese netizens questioned if he is a supporter of Hong Kong independence - a sensitive issue in China. He had said on Instagram he was not in China even though his background picture was that of Hong Kong.

Yuen, who recently appeared in the movies Integrity (2019) and A Home With A View (2019), took to Weibo to set the record straight, stating that their family loves the country and Hong Kong and supports the "one-China" policy.