YUMI’S AUSPICIOUS START TO THE YEAR: Singaporean singer Yumi of China-based Mandopop duo BY2 has posted on social media for the first time since her last post in late December.

On the first day of Chinese New Year on Tuesday, she wrote on Weibo: “We wrapped 100 jiaozi (dumplings) and I got the coin on my first bite. A lucky start to 2022, as I wish everyone good luck and an auspicious Year of the Tiger.”

The 29-year-old shared photos of the coin she bit into as well as of the dumplings believed to be made by her and her elder twin sister Miko, the other half of BY2.

Yumi, whose real name is Peh Wei Ling, was dragged into the divorce spat between Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom, 45, and his wife Lee Jinglei, 35, in December.

After Wang confirmed their divorce on social media on Dec 15, Lee responded with an expose in which she accused him of multiple affairs with several celebrities. Some netizens alleged that Yumi was one of them.

Yumi responded on Weibo on Dec 19, clarifying that she was Wang’s former girlfriend, but had stopped seeing him after he got married in late 2013.

On Dec 22, a netizen believed to be Yumi’s friend disclosed that the singer had attempted suicide.

Miko then confirmed in a post on Jan 1 that her twin was still in hospital.

Last Saturday, BY2’s studio released a three-page legal letter on Weibo and tagged Lee, accusing her of online lynching and manipulating netizens to drive public opinion. It added that Yumi has filed a lawsuit, although Lee’s name was not mentioned in the legal letter.