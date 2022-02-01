LEGAL SALVO FIRED AGAINST RUMOURS: Singaporean singer Yumi of China-based Mandopop duo BY2 has declared war on Lee Jinglei, the estranged wife of Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom.

Yumi, 29, whose real name is Peh Wei Ling, was dragged into the divorce spat between Wang and Lee in December.

Wang, 45, and Lee, 35, married in 2013 and have three children aged three to seven.

The singer confirmed their divorce on social media on Dec 15 and Lee responded with an expose in which she accused him of multiple affairs, including with female celebrities. Some netizens alleged that Yumi was one of them.

Yumi has denied seeing Wang after his marriage and maintained that she was his former girlfriend.

She later reportedly attempted suicide and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Last Saturday, BY2's studio shared a three-page legal letter on Weibo and tagged Lee in the post.

The studio wrote in Chinese: "Miss Lee Jinglei had earlier publicly insinuated that Yumi had intervened in her marriage and asked for information on how to contact the police in order to provide evidence.

"The fact is: Yumi and Wang Leehom dated officially between 2012 and 2013, which was known by close friends on both sides, and she did not intervene in other people's marriages."

The studio said Lee had failed to provide evidence and changed the focus of the issue several times when she was asked about the matter.

"The feedback received from the police in mainland China was that they could not summon Miss Lee Jinglei as she is currently not in the mainland."

The studio added that it has chosen to defend its rights by filing a lawsuit in court. It said the Internet is not a place where laws do not apply, and that it will continue with its efforts to hold rumour-mongers accountable, however long the process takes.

Lee has not reacted publicly to the post.