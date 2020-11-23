FEUDING NO MORE: After almost three decades of feuding, Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Will Smith and the original "Aunt Viv" Janet Hubert reunited to hash it out on the series' 30th-anniversary reunion show, which premiered on HBO Max last Thursday.

The segment that aired during the reunion revealed that the two had not spoken since Hubert left the show after its first three seasons. Smith did nothing to stop it, according to the actress.

Hubert wasted no time in confronting him, saying: "Why? Why so far? You guys went so far. I lost so much."

She also revealed that during her third and final season, she got pregnant and her home life was "not good at all", adding she was in an abusive marriage at the time.

Smith admitted that he was not "sensitive" to Hubert's needs, saying: "Now that I have three kids, I've learnt some things I did not know at the time and I would do things very differently. I can see how I made the set very difficult for Janet."

But both were able to reconcile their relationship, with Hubert apologising for "blasting" Smith "to pieces" in the press, and Smith also saying sorry.

The reunion show also saw Smith gathering on the set with the rest of the cast - including Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff - to relive the series' best moments and reflect on the impact their show had on popular culture.

Hubert joined the rest of the cast for the reunion in the last quarter, where she met Daphne Maxwell Reid, the actress who replaced her on the show, for the first time.

Smith's picture with Hubert and Reid, posted last Saturday on his Instagram account, has since earned almost 1.9 million likes.