REMEMBERING ALOYSIUS PANG: The final post on actor Aloysius Pang's Instagram account, which has been inactive since his death in a live-firing accident in 2019, has been flooded with messages from his fans on the third anniversary of his death on Sunday.

In both English and Chinese, his supporters wrote that they missed him and hoped he was well.

His girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, 30, posted a solemn black-and-white photo and a black heart on her Instagram Stories in remembrance of the actor, who was 28 when he died.

His friends from show business, such as actors Xu Bin and Kimberly Chia, posted tributes as well.

In an Instagram post, actor Ian Fang, 31, shared a photo of two cans of beer and wrote in Chinese: "Three years already. I'm drinking your favourite. Cheers, big brother. Miss you always."

His mentor, host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, 49, shared a poignant Mandarin song he had written for Pang, This World Without You.

Pang is set to make a posthumous return to the silver screen in a supernatural movie to be released in the first half of this year.

Koh had revealed in an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao recently that the production, which was on hold for two years, had resumed filming.

Footage that Pang had shot before his death will be used.

Koh expressed his wish to see the film completed to help "realise Aloysius' dream".