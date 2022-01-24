BABY MAKES THREE: More than three years after their wedding, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer-actor Nick Jonas are now parents.

In an identical statement posted on their respective social media accounts last Friday, the couple tagged each other and wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” According to People magazine, their first child, a daughter, was born on Jan 15.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, began dating in May 2018 and got engaged two months later. They tied the knot in two ceremonies in India in December that year.

Chopra, who recently played the character Sati in the movie The Matrix Resurrections, told British newspaper The Times in January last year that she wants to have as many children as she can.

Nick Jonas, a member of pop rock band Jonas Brothers with his elder brothers Kevin and Joe, is the final member of the band to become a father.

Kevin Jonas has two daughters, aged five and seven, with his wife, television personality Danielle Deleasa, while Joe Jonas has a one-year-old daughter with his wife, Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) actress Sophie Turner.