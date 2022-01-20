THREE’S COMPANY: The cat is out of the bag – Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou is going to be a father of three.

The singer-songwriter posted a photo (left) of himself and his visibly pregnant wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, on Instagram yesterday afternoon.

Chou, who turned 43 on Tuesday, wrote in Chinese: “I originally wanted to make the announcement after the baby is born, but it seems that the news is out. This is the most beautiful gift.” He tagged Quinlivan in the post and used the hashtag #arrivingsoon.

The couple have been married since 2015 and have two children – daughter Hathaway, six, and son Jaylen Romeo, four.

Quinlivan, 28, who looks to be at least seven months pregnant in the photo, posted a picture showing the backs of their family of four. It was captioned: “N°5 coming soon.” She tagged Chou and added “#teamboy or #teamgirl”.

They were congratulated by several celebrities, including former F4 member Van Ness Wu, Mayday lead singer Ashin and actress Ann Hsu, who had just tied the knot with actor Roy Chiu.

The happy news was first reported at noon yesterday by Taiwan’s Apple Daily, which had received a tip-off from a reader.

Quinlivan has not appeared in public since attending an event in November.

Earlier, she had posted a photo of her leaning on Chou to mark his birthday. In it, she was wearing a thick coat which covered her tummy.

Chou shared a video of his birthday celebration, with Quinlivan seen seated and holding a birthday cake.