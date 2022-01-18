CLASH OF THE SPEARS SISTERS: Pop star Britney Spears (far right) may have broken free of her father's conservatorship in November last year, but she has been trading barbs across social media with another relative: younger sister Jamie Lynn (above).

Jamie Lynn, 30, gave an interview last Thursday on American television show Good Morning America to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

The interviewer highlighted that Jamie Lynn's book had described Britney's behaviour as "erratic", "paranoid" and "spiralling" prior to the singer being placed under conservatorship in 2008.

But the younger Spears said that she had always been her sister's biggest supporter. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her," the actress in Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias (2020 to present) said tearfully.

After the interview, Britney, 40, took to Twitter to question her sister's motives. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" she asked in a post last Friday.

Jamie Lynn responded that day on Instagram to what she described as Britney's "vague and accusatory" posts: "It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media."

Britney shot back last Saturday, saying on Twitter that her sister had "stooped to a whole new level of low". She added: "Please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books" and "I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone".

Jamie Lynn did not directly reply to these accusations. Britney tweeted on Sunday that she had not meant to call her sister a "scum person": "When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not'".

The Toxic (2004) singer added in the post, which was formatted as an open letter to Jamie Lynn, that "(you and the rest of our family) treated me like nothing and that's not even half of it", but nevertheless declared her love for her sister, saying "just know I love you".

In an Instagram story later that day, as archived by news outlet Buzzfeed, Jamie Lynn begged her sister to give her a call.

"I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately," she said. "This is embarrassing and has to stop."