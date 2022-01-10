SAMMO HUNG LOOKING HEALTHY AT 70: Hong Kong action star Sammo Hung, who turned 70 last Friday, appears to have gained weight, judging from three photos posted on social media recently by his eldest son, actor Timmy Hung.

One was a three-generation photo showing Timmy, 47, and his father, together with Timmy’s sons aged eight and six. Another was of Sammo Hung and his two grandsons. The third was a decades-old photo of Sammo Hung with Timmy and younger brother Jimmy, who is now a singer. Sammo Hung has another younger son and a daughter.

Timmy wrote in the post: “Happy birthday, daddy. Wishing daddy good health and happiness every day.”

Sammo Hung stunned fans in May 2020 when he appeared to have lost a lot of weight in photos shared on social media by Hong Kong singer Alan Tam. Hung had gone for a knee operation in 2017 and was seen sitting in a wheelchair or holding a walking stick in photos, leading netizens to wonder if he was unwell.

The actor and stunt choreographer disclosed in an interview in November 2020 that he had been on a diet.

In late November last year, he was back in action, filming the upcoming martial arts film Kowloon Walled City, which also stars Louis Koo and Richie Jen.

Although he was seen with a walking stick in press photos, reports said Hung had no problem filming the action scenes in the movie.