JIMMY FALLON, WHOOPI GOLDBERG TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: The Christmas and New Year holidays might be the "most wonderful time of the year" for many, but for American television host Jimmy Fallon, it proved to be a season of Covid-19.

The host of The Tonight Show shared a photo of himself in an isolation room on Instagram yesterday, saying he tested positive "on the first day of the holiday break".

"I was vaccinated and boostered, which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he added.

He also thanked "doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed".

His late-night talk show last aired on Dec 17 before the holiday break, with actress Reese Witherspoon among the guest stars. It returned to television screens on Monday, with Fallon, 47, hosting it as usual.

He was not the only celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 over the holiday break.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg, 66, who is a host on the American panel television show The View, missed the show's first episode of the year due to a positive diagnosis.

Her co-host Joy Behar made the announcement during the episode of the talk show on Monday, which she and the other three hosts filmed remotely from their homes.

"Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she'll be back probably next week. But since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild," said Behar.

The United States has seen record numbers of new Covid-19 cases, thanks to the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

According to a Reuters tally on Monday, the number of cases in the country has doubled in the last week to an average of 418,000 a day.