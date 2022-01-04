30 MILLION FOLLOWERS FOR BTS' V: It has been four weeks since members of South Korean boy band BTS set up their individual Instagram accounts on Dec 6, and one member is proving particularly popular.

V, 26, crossed the 30-million-follower mark over the weekend. The artiste, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, had already broken Guinness World Records for the fastest time to reach one million Instagram followers (43 minutes) and 10 million Instagram followers (four hours, 52 minutes). The pop star himself follows only seven accounts - the official BTS account and those of his six bandmates.

The band's youngest member, Jungkook, 24, is not too far behind V, with some 28.5 million followers. The remaining BTS members have 25 million followers each on average.

V's nearly two dozen posts so far run the gamut from shots of his dog to vintage film clips. A video of him dancing at a Harry Styles concert with his BTS bandmates and American singer Lizzo has racked up more than 30 million views.

But V attracted some controversy when he accidentally followed K-pop star Jennie of girl group Blackpink. Though he quickly unfollowed her, fans of V and Jennie briefly tussled, with her fans calling him "creepy and a stalker". V is popular with fans for his deep baritone voice and boyish good looks. He was recently ranked third in film critic website TC Candler's list of The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021.

He is a member of the "Wooga Squad", a celebrity friendship group that includes Park Seo-joon, 33, V's co-star on the drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016); and Parasite (2019) actor Choi Woo-shik, 31.

V celebrated his 26th birthday last Thursday, with his bandmates and Lizzo among those who posted well wishes on social media.