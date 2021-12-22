SHOCKING WEIGHT LOSS: Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon's latest Instagram post has her fans alarmed over how much weight she has lost.

A series of nine candid photos showed the breakout star of the hit K-drama in various outfits from the past few months, but one snap in particular highlighted how gaunt she had become.

The 27-year-old, who was named Louis Vuitton's global ambassador in October, had donned a floor-length gown from the French house for a film gala in Los Angeles last month. Her sternum and rib cage were visible due to the dress' deep V-neck, and her arms appeared extremely thin.

While the model-turned-actress has always been svelte - her official profile states she is 1.79m tall and weighs 49kg - she confessed last week that she lost 4kg recently, according to entertainment portal Allkpop.

With her busy schedule while in the United States, she "didn't even have any time to eat". "So, I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I came to America are too loose now."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, she revealed that she had lost almost 3kg in one week when Squid Game became a smash hit after its release in September.

"I couldn't eat - it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. I was kind of losing myself."

Concerned netizens urged her to take care of her health and make time to eat.

Her friend and fellow actress Park Ju-hyun wrote in the comments section: "My friend, are you planning on becoming simply bones?"