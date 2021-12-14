WEDDING BELLS KEEP RINGING: This appears to be the season for local celebrities to get engaged or married.

Home-grown actor James Seah announced yesterday that he is set to wed influencer Nicole Chang Min on Jan 15 and posted several photos from their pre-wedding shoot on social media.

Seah, 31, wrote: "Thankful to have found the one whom I can share my life with, through the good and the bad, for every laughter and every tear, to an eternity of sunrises and sunsets together, I promise I will be right here."

He also included a quote by English novelist Charlotte Bronte: "I ask you to pass through life at my side - to be my second self, and the best earthly companion."

Chang, 29, also shared the photos on her social media accounts, writing: "Our souls have been waiting lifetimes for our hearts to finally meet."

The couple have been together for about six years, with Seah popping the question on Christmas Day in 2019.

One of the Top 10 finalists of Star Search 2010, he replaced actor Shane Pow - who was sentenced to five weeks' jail in July for his second drink-driving conviction - mid-series in the long-form television series The Heartland Hero.

News of Seah's wedding plans came a week after actor Desmond Tan announced his marriage to his university sweetheart of 12 years.

Last month, actress Rebecca Lim announced her engagement to Mr Matthew Webster, who works for port operator PSA Singapore.