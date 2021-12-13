SQUID GAME IN A CAKE: Taiwanese pop queen Jolin Tsai has painstakingly replicated hit K-drama Squid Game in cake form. She unveiled her creation, which took her three days to put together, on Instagram Stories last Saturday.

Even though Tsai, 41, has her own bakery, Your Majesty Cake – which specialises in elaborate fondant cakes – she did not outsource the work. Instead, she did everything herself as it was a special request from her niece, who is a huge fan of the show.

The double-sided birthday cake featured two scenes from the dystopian series about a group of desperate people who have to play deadly versions of childhood games to win a huge cash prize. On one side, there was a giant creepy doll flanked by two tiny figures in red jumpsuits. On the other side, there were flights of stairs with more figures in red jumpsuits.

Dalgona candy, which was featured in one of the games in the show and spawned many copycat games in real life, was placed around the cake as decoration.