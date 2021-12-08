ENGAGEMENT BLISS: Former television host Benedict Goh has announced that he is engaged to his Thai girlfriend.

In an Instagram post last Friday titled Best Kept Secret, Goh, 51, wrote that the process had started before Easter last year, when he consulted a friend on the type of engagement ring to get.

"Then Covid-19 persisted relentlessly and waylaid all the plans, but that cannot get in our way," he wrote.

Goh, who indicated his location as The Siam Hotel in Thailand, said: "I'm very much looking towards the next chapter of our lives together", tagging his fiancee Bib Sirisambhand and their dog, #muffinthepoodle.

He was congratulated by several celebrities, including actress Amy Cheng, actor Nick Shen and television presenter Uttsada Panichkul, better known as Utt.

Ms Bib, who works in the hospitality industry, also wrote about the engagement on Instagram: "I thought I was coming in to work. @benedict_goh, with the help of the @thesiamhotel team, had me fooled! I'm engaged!!!"

Goh, a Manhunt pageant winner in 1994, hosted the Channel 5 game show Pyramid Game between 1995 and 1997.

He left the then Television Corporation of Singapore in 1998 and has acted in TV serials such as restaurant sitcom Happy Belly (1996), nostalgic drama Growing Up (1996 to 2001) and contemporary drama On The Frontline (2000).

He was married to a flight attendant for six years before they split up in 2009.