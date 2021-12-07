IF YOU HAVE IT, FLAUNT IT: Home-grown actress Cynthia Koh has hit back against netizens who found fault with her sexy outfit at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Koh, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in popular local television series My Star Bride, wore a revealing dress that showed plenty of cleavage at the award ceremony held here last Friday.

Some netizens later criticised her for trying to be sexy at her age, questioning why she wore a revealing outfit even though she could be a grandmother at her age. In her Instagram Stories last Saturday, Koh, 47, wrote: "If your grandmother is as hot and sexy and can carry the outfit well, please wear it. At 47, losing weight, maintaining this body is a lot of discipline and commitment."

She encouraged women to show off their figures if they can.

"If you can look classy, still have all the great curves, don't hide them. They don't last forever. Milk it while it lasts."

Actress Chantalle Ng, who starred in My Star Bride as Vietnamese bride Fangcao, had earlier wished Koh all the best on Instagram before the release of the results, addressing her as "lao jiejie (old sister)".

A netizen took offence at Ng's comment, saying that she has no right to call other people "old". Koh stepped in to tell the netizen that it was an endearing term used by Fangcao to address her matchmaking agency boss character in My Star Bride.

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Indian actress Amruta Subhash for her role in Netflix show Bombay Begums.