WEDDING BELLS FOR 'VIKAT'?: One of Bollywood's golden couples, Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are reportedly tying the knot next week, according to a number of press reports in India.

Rumoured to be held next Tuesday to Thursday at the exclusive Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan, the wedding is shrouded in secrecy and guests allegedly have to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The couple, nicknamed Vikat by their fans, have kept their romance low-profile since they first met in 2019 and have never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

They will have strict rules for their guests, who will include many big Bollywood stars and directors, according to a report on news site India Today on Wednesday.

No photography or videography will be allowed and location-sharing will also not be permitted. The hotel is fully booked from next Tuesday to Friday, further fuelling the rumours that it is the intended wedding venue.

With speculation about the wedding dates, venues and guest lists all over social media, actor Gajraj Rao has poked fun at the phone ban on Instagram Stories: "If you won't let me take a selfie, I won't come to the wedding."

A source who spoke to India Today said the Omicron coronavirus variant which emerged last week has caused some concern and the guest list may be downsized.

"While the couple have decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers, they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective.

"Katrina's side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change, given the new travel guidelines being issued," said the source.

However, Kaushal's cousin Upasana Vohra refuted the rumours in an article in The Indian Express on Wednesday, saying: "The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else."

The couple have yet to comment.