BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Popular South Korean actor Gong Yoo has celebrated his 20th anniversary in show business by opening his first social media account.

Yesterday, his management agency said in a statement: "We opened an official Instagram account to convey the daily life of the actor Gong Yoo to all his fans."

The first post was an uncaptioned photo of a plate of squid - likely alluding to his cameo in the hit Netflix series Squid Game (2021), about a group of desperadoes playing deadly versions of childhood games.

His brief appearances as a face-slapping salesman catapulted him to greater international fame and spawned many memes.

In his second post, the 42-year-old showed off his back view in a basketball jersey with "Gong" on it.

His agency said it was managing the account on his behalf and that he has no other social media accounts.

The star of fantasy K-drama Goblin (2016 to 2017) and zombie thriller Train To Busan (2016) had previously explained why he was not on Instagram.

"I don't like taking selfies. When I go somewhere, I'd rather be looking at the sights with my eyes rather than taking pictures," he had said at a press conference in April 2017.

"Part of the reason I don't use social media is that it is to show people , (so) some parts of it will not be genuine. It makes me uncomfortable to show things in a packaged way like that."

Meanwhile, the global Squid Game craze shows no sign of abating as the series won its first major American award at the 2021 Gotham Awards for independent films. On Monday, it took home the trophy for Breakthrough Series - Long Format in New York.

Its creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in his acceptance speech: "When I wrote this script, it was 2009, 12 years ago. I did my best, but nobody liked it. People said it's unrealistic, it's too violent, it's absurd, it's weird.

"It took 12 years to make this show and show it to the people. And it took less than 12 days to become the No. 1 show on the planet."