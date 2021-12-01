JAY CHOU DROVE DAUGHTER TO PIANO EXAMS IN $3M SPORTS CAR: Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou, known to be a doting dad, has been taking his daughter to her piano exams in the past few days.

Unlike most other kids, though, six-year-old Hathaway has been rocking up to her exams in style in a sleek black sports car driven by the King of Mandopop himself.

The limited-production McLaren Senna, estimated to be worth NT$60 million (S$2.96 million) by the Taiwanese press, is but one of the many cars in the superstar’s fleet of fancy rides.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Chou, 42, proudly declared that the piano teacher had held him up as a role model.

“Her teacher used me as an example and told her that they were waiting for her to become like Jay Chou,” he wrote, joking that his status at home had gone up a notch. He is married to Taiwanese-Australian actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, 28, and they also have a four-year-old son, Romeo.

In the comments section, his celebrity pals and fans left remarks on how he was being used as teaching material, although some also took the chance to tease him, saying that his daughter may surpass him and come up with an album before him.

Chou, who has not released any albums since Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories (2016), started piano lessons when he was four years old. It appears that his kids are equally musically inclined.

He and his wife have posted videos of their kids playing music in the past. One showed Chou and Hathaway playing Beethoven’s Ode To Joy and his song Ukulele together on the piano.

Hathaway also plays the violin, while her brother plays the guitar.