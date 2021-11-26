STAR SAYS ALL IS NOT WELL: Chinese actress Li Bingbing has sparked concern among fans after saying that her health has not been good in recent years.

In a Weibo post on Monday night, the 48-year-old said she had just completed five days of shooting for a Chinese variety show, the Chinese title of which translates as Encounters In A Corner Of The World. "In the midst of all these true stories during these five days, I seemed to use every opportunity to vent my inner frustrations," she wrote. "I hardly cry, but I shed a few years' worth of tears, feeling like crying is also a way of detoxing."

She added that while she has been feeling poorly, no major issues were detected during recent health checks.

"I would get tired for no reason, my eyes hurt and I would feel weak and fear the cold and wind. The worst thing is not being able to sleep," she said.

"This condition of 'being sick while not sick' and 'not sick while being sick' almost broke me. On the subject of 'sleep', the mention of this word strikes fear in me."

Li said she has tried reading, listening to soothing music and counting sheep to get herself to sleep, but they worked only for a few times.

She added that a friend had recently referred her to a sleep specialist, who prescribed her a strong drug. It did not work and she remained awake till daybreak.

"I lost hope totally," she wrote. "What should I do if I can't even sleep with such strong medicine?"

Li said she also noticed on Monday night that she was not afraid of the cold while taking a bath. "Will I no longer fear the cold and wind from now on?" she said, and wondered if she had been healed.

Li has acted in Hollywood movies such as Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) and Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014). She recently appeared in horror thriller Guardians Of The Tomb and action film The Meg in 2018.

She confirmed in March this year that she had broken up with her boyfriend, who is 16 years her junior, after dating for four years.