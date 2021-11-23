REBECCA LIM REVEALS SIDE PROFILE OF 'HOTTIE' FIANCE: Local actress Rebecca Lim, who announced her engagement last week, has given a clearer glimpse of what her unidentified fiance looks like.

On Sunday, she posted on social media a photo which shows his side profile clearly.

In the photo, Lim looked teary as her fiance held her hand.

She wrote: "We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown towards us, and for your heartfelt well wishes. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Last Monday, the 35-year-old posted photos showing a man proposing to her in front of an elaborate set-up with balloons and "Marry Me" spelt out in huge block letters as she announced the good news.

She has kept mum so far about the identity of her husband-to-be and his face was not shown in the photos.

In an interview with The Straits Times last week, she said her fiance is a 35-year-old Singaporean who works in corporate branding.

She added that they met through friends at the beginning of the year and hoped to hold the wedding next year.

She told Chinese news daily Lianhe Zaobao that her fiance did not know who she was until he did an online search and realised that she is a local star.

According to Zaobao, Lim's fiance grew up in Singapore and is of mixed parentage: His father is British while his mother is Chinese.

"He and his family seldom watch local TV shows and did not know who I was initially," she said.

"They began watching my shows such as the National Day online concert and This Land Is Mine after we went dating," she added, referring to the local English drama which also stars Pierre Png and Sora Ma.

Several of Lim's celebrity pals have commented on to her latest post, with actor Andie Chen saying that her fiance is a "hottie", while actress Cynthia Koh noted that they are a perfect match.