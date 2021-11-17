TOO SEXY FOR A WEDDING: Netizens are not impressed with a video of American reality-television star Kourtney Kardashian getting affectionate with drummer fiance Travis Barker at a wedding.

The clip, which is making the rounds on social media, shows Kardashian giving Barker a lap dance while All The Small Things, a 2000 hit by Barker's pop-punk band Blink-182, plays over the speakers. Nearby guests - including Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner - are seen cheering them on.

They were at the wedding of public-relations firm owner Simon Huck and finance executive Phil Riportella. The guests also included celebrities such as singer John Legend and model Hailey Bieber.

A Twitter user described the dance as "tacky", "cringeworthy" and "disrespectful" to the other guests.

A Reddit user said: "This kind of behaviour belongs more at a strip club and not at a wedding."

Still, others were supportive. "I love how confident and free she's become with Travis, she's doing whatever she wants, not worrying about what anyone thinks now," writes another Twitter user.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, have been dating since January and were engaged in October.