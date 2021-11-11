NUPTIALS FOR JACK NEO’S SON: Local director Jack Neo’s eldest son held his wedding dinner on Monday.

Neo posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of his son Regent Neo, 27, and daughter-in-law Megan entering the banquet hall.

He wrote in Chinese: “My eldest son Regent finally completed an important life event last night. Thank you for your blessings.

The wedding banquet was held successfully.”

Neo, 61, also posted a photo of himself and his wife Irene Kng with the newly-weds.

He followed up by posting another photo of him and Ms Kng yesterday, writing: “The parents have to dress up when their son is married. Otherwise, how to be presentable? Thank you again for the blessings.”

The director famous for the Ah Boys To Men film series (2012 to 2017) disclosed last month that his son and daughter-in-law had registered their marriage and held a church wedding on Oct 9.

Some netizens and media had noted then that his daughter-in-law resembles American actress Awkwafina, who appeared in the recent Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Neo told Shin Min Daily News that Megan works in an advertising firm, while past media reports have referred to Regent as a film-maker.

Neo told Lianhe Zaobao that the wedding dinner was originally scheduled for Oct 10, but was postponed to this month due to the pandemic restrictions.

He said he hoped that the couple will have three children as that would make for a bustling home. Besides Regent, Neo and his wife have a daughter, Ethel, 29, and two other sons – Ritz, 22, and Raffles, 17.

