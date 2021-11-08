FIRST DEEPAVALI IN FIRST HOME: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have been celebrating Deepavali in style.

The 39-year-old Indian star has been posting photos and videos on Instagram since the eve of the Festival of Lights, which fell on Thursday last week.

“Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” she wrote.

“To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part, but also dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”

Among the guests at their lavish weekend party, which was decorated with fairy lights and flowers, were celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and actor Kal Penn.

Nick Jonas, 29, also shared a clip on Instagram, in which he and his wife of three years are seen in an embrace while the camera spun around them.

In his caption, the Jonas Brothers singer said: “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”