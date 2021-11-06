GLOWING AT 67: Former screen goddess Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia showed she has not lost any of her lustre as she turned 67 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself on Weibo and wrote in Chinese: "I hope you have a good life - with nothing to trouble you and happiness surrounding you till you are old."

The photo shows her blowing a candle on a cake. Many fans wished her a happy birthday, although the earrings and ring she was wearing also grabbed some attention.

Lin launched her last book, the Chinese title of which translates to In Front And Behind The Mirror, to mark her birthday last year.

She has written two other books - Inside And Outside The Window in 2011 and Cloud To Cloud in 2014.

She disclosed in an interview with Taiwan's China Times in July that her weight shot up to 68kg before Christmas Day last year.

She decided to watch her diet by eating food with less oil, salt and sugar. She also skipped tidbits and supper, and exercised more. She lost 9kg in two months and weighed 56kg by summer this year.

Lin, who is known for her roles in movies such as Red Dust (1990), Swordsman II (1992) and The Bride With White Hair (1993), quit acting after marrying Hong Kong businessman Michael Ying in 1994. She has two daughters with Mr Ying, 71, and a stepdaughter from his previous marriage.